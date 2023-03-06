COGotini-SocialMedia.com - Promote your social networks

Отправлено Вчера, 08:03

COGotini Social Media — Fully automated Social Media promotion service. The fastest, cheapest and largest social media service provider in the world! Only quality services of the service.

Promote your social networks: YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Spotify, Telegram, Twitch and more.

A bit about the prices on the website:

Instagram

Followers from $0.08 / 1000

Like(s) from $0.05 / 1000

Views from $0.01 / 1000

Statistics $0.01 / 1000

Profile Visit $0.04 / 1000

Live Stream $0.35 / 1000

Comments from $0.72 / 1000

Tik Tok

Subscribers from $0.87 / 1000

Likes from $0.33 / 1000

Views from $0.01 / 1000

Live Stream $6.34 / 1000

Shares $0.15 / 1000

Comments from $0.21 / 1000

YouTube

Live Streaming $3.75 / 1000

Subscribers from $0.67 / 1000

Likes from $0.34 / 1000

Views World from $ 0,76 / 1000

Shares $1.46 / 1000

Comments from $1.09 / 1000

Twitter

Subscribers from $0.77 / per 1000

Like(s) from $0.88 / 1000

Views from $0.01 / 1000

Retweets from $1.84 / 1000

Telegram

Channel Members ( Followers ) $0.63 / 1000

Views from $0.01 / 1000

Reaction from $0.04 / 1000

Share $0.07 / 1000

Facebook

Views $0.19 / 1000

Event $2.03 / 1000

Live Stream $1.13 / 1000

Twitch

Followers $0.59 / 1000

Channel Views $0.63 / 1000

Live Stream Views $6.84 / 1000

COGotini-SocialMedia.com: Spotify, LinkedIn, Discord, Reddit, Tumblr, Quora, Clubhouse, Line Voom, Google Business / Maps Reviews, Trust Pilot Custom Comments + Rating, TripAdvisor Custom Reviews.

Contact US:

Telegram: @cogotini_support