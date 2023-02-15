Burning abuse on Solana. Making ez +$ 1.000 on each glitched collectio

Отправлено Вчера, 09:15

Preface:

We will work with the search, mint and burning of broken collections for the generation of which too much space was used (tens of times more than the stored in NFT information), which means that the author spent a lot of SOL on gas to create NFT, and the more he spent, the better. The point is that there are the difference between the mint price and the "NFT’s conditional weight in the gas that we can back with NFT burn" is as big as possible. Ideally it is a free mint collection, but this is extremely rare.

Step-by-step guide:

More detailed explanations in the format of the story will be at the bottom.

Open an example collection (the collection is bugged and it works here). Mint any amount of NFTs, it is better to start with the one. Go to the SOL Incinerator and connect your wallet with minted NFT. Press NFTs button in the left-upper corner and choose a minted NFT - press Burn NFT.

Article-guideline in other format:

There is a site on which you can get a solana for burning unnecessary (often scam-tokens and NFT, such are often sent for advertising and so on.) So I went and burned scam tokens (which in a couple of years in the crypt accumulated a significant amount) and I found out that for burning this junk I had poured a little bit but nice and I decided to check this case for an abuse, in an hour or so I certainly did not work out (it would be very simple, like buy nft with a freemint and burn it more expensive) After another 50 minutes of digging in Solscan, I discovered that a significant portion of the burn award came from a particular collection, namely "random bugged nft collection from lmnft".

Why this one of these?

- I still don’t know if there was a mistake or a bug in the contract when creating the collection, the fact is that after you minted this NFT and burned it ~ after a while it reappears in the collection as unsigned.

What I did step by step:

1. Open the collection press the "Mint" button

2. Mint 1 NFT

3. Open the site for NFT burn and connect your wallet that you used to mint NFT

Then click on: BURN NFTS - Click on the NFT that we want to burn - BURN NFT (but do not rush to confirm burning!)

If you are offered to receive +0.01051 SOL (0.14$) for 1 NFT - feel free to cancel the transaction

Let’s go buy another NFT from this collection and try to burn 2 NFT

This time it worked and for the incineration I got 2.21+ SOL (~46$)

I’ll tell you right now, sometimes I’ve only done it with 4-5 NFTs, sometimes two in a row, but on average it’s 2-3 NFTs

Repeat these actions until the NFT is over, then you can try to find the same counterfeit collections on LMNFT, with freemint general fairy tale, if you understand smart contracts, then you will see them on SolScan, otherwise wait for the next posts, maybe I will post the remnants of myself in my telegram channel (Link will appear soon)...

TOTAL:

Mint NFT for 0.33 SOL ($6.6) Go and try to burn it, buy them until we are offered + 2.0 SOL per incineration! On average it is 3rd NFT (random actually you can catch 3 in a row or 0/3) Profitt: ~$42, Average $20-$46 per lap

P.S. If this collection does not exist, sorry but you are late, wait for new posts or look for themselves, and if everything is in place, then go ahead to abuse!!! Thank you for listening!