Shamrock Rovers vs Gent Prediction

Mathematical Prediction Analysis for this UEFA Europa Conference League game:
Shamrock Rovers meets Gent in a match of a round in UEFA Europa Conference League this at 20:00 GMT.
soccer tips for today statistics predict a full time result of 0:2.
The winner is likely to be Gent.
The Analysis suggest Under 2.5 goals in this match.
And a No for both teams to score.
The match prediction to the football match Shamrock Rovers vs Gent in the UEFA Europa Conference League compares both teams and includes match predictions the latest matches of the teams, the match facts, head to head (h2h), goal statistics, table standings. These facts should all be considered to place a successful bet on this match. Our match preview predictions are fully researched and provided in good faith but no profits are guaranteed. soccer tips for tomorrow is a method used in sports betting, to predict the outcome of football matches by means of statistical tools.
KEY INFORMATION
In the last 5 matches Shamrock Rovers have won 2 matches, 1 ended in a draw and they have lost 2 matches.
As far as both teams to score goes in the last 5 matches Shamrock Rovers have 3 matches with a Yes in both teams have scored, and 2 matches with a No in both teams to score.
In the Over Under 2.5 market Shamrock Rovers in the last 5 matches got over 2.5 goals in 3 matches, and under 2.5 goals in 2 matches.
Shamrock Rovers have scored 8 goals in the last 5 matches and conceded 9 goals.
In the last 5 matches Gent have won 3 matches, 0 ended in a draw and they have lost 2 matches.
The best premium soccer tips predictions for the match are far as both teams to score goes in the last 5 matches Gent have 2 matches with a Yes in both teams have scored, and 3 matches with a No in both teams to score.
In the Over Under 2.5 market Gent in the last 5 matches got over 2.5 goals in 4 matches, and under 2.5 goals in 1 match.
Gent have scored 11 goals in the last 5 matches and conceded 7 goals.