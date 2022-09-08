The Virtual Dreams (2022)

Отправлено Вчера, 15:35

Тема футуристического прогрессива и захватывающих дух приключений проходит красной нитью по трекам этого сборника. Неплохая подборка музыки для того чтобы покататься на автомобиле по пустынным городским улицам в последние дни уходящего лета.MixedVarious ArtistThe Virtual DreamsWorldNCESynthwave, Electronic2022130MP3 | 320 kbps11:50:101610 mb (+3%)001. Alan Fillip - Chilled Data002. The Art Of Noise - Memory Loss003. Madmoizel - Mиre004. B.Visible - Mornings005. Daft Punk - Daftendirekt006. Boom Bip - Mark It007. Mort Garson - Where Do I Go008. Throwing Snow - Ochre009. Martyn Walsh - Only Time Will Tell010. µ-Ziq - Giddy All Over011. Kino - Syrtis Major Planum012. Japanese Telecom - Kubi013. Plushtoi - I Want You014. Linkwood - Candy Land015. Grauzone - Wütendes Glas016. Weakmassive - Icrom017. Carl Stone - Jangara018. Werfol - Flubber019. Cim - Crash020. Ronald Jenkees - Piano Wire021. Weval - Time Goes022. Pragma - Indoor023. Charclod - Don't Worry024. Idles - Progress025. Luca Duran - Piano Diva026. Konerytmi - Polaaritahti027. Da Vosk Docta - Panna Cotta028. Robotalco - Saturday Latin Jam029. Litherland - Mirror Image030. Mike Dean - Earthship031. Quaid - Hyperreal032. Subp Yao - For Ya033. Confluence - Wrong Clocks034. Anchorsong - Amulet035. Nuklear Prophet - Whats Up With The Music?036. Shy One - Candy Floss037. Apex Shift - Pantherina038. Twilight Ritual - Monoland039. Cxntrast - Deep Space040. Bt-84 - Someone Like You041. Potй - Together042. Navechno & Gofreeze - Peaceful Trip043. Lake Haze - Oceanic Tales044. Cybereign & Francois Dillinger - Carculated045. Sub_Modu - Sighting Of The Centre046. Mio - Grift047. Myles Avery - Woodpecker048. Rp Boo - Beauty Speak Of Sounds049. Raul Matis - Digital Love Another Version050. Manasyt - Falburn Academy051. Marma Boog - Hotel Palais052. Room Of Wires - Dust Map053. Silicon Scally - Empty Subways054. Lia Mice - I Don't Wanna Change055. Von Riu - Oil Spill056. Controlled Weirdness - Dream World057. Arkle - Melancholia058. Giuda - God Shave The Queen059. Comtron - Speakeasy060. Calibre - Double Bend061. Leo Spasit - Aturgyl Breakdown062. Ahero - Rockstar063. Human Movement - Slim Lim064. Pj - Can Ya Tell Me065. Giuda - Would You Repeat?066. Subzone - Mala Hierba Nunca Muere067. Shagy - Loving Club068. Kim Cosmik - Night Flight069. The Thousand Order - All Zeros070. Little By Little - Concrete071. Baile & Haulm - Knows No End072. D-M-S - Love Overdose073. Sylph - Medusa074. Raxon - Outworld075. Byron Stingily - You Make Me Feel Mighty Real076. Arad Feat. Nina Hynes - Licking Stamps077. Polisen - Acrylic078. Para One - Ars Nova079. Look Out - Let Your Body Go080. 96 Back - Hopertrope081. Jack Fresia - Not Going082. Galaxy Lane - Mystery083. Casper Cole - Remedy084. Eversines - Solvation085. Mtf - Slow Frying Fish086. Sonic Union - Atomic087. Oss - Wow Picasso!088. Cyberwalker - Unknown Memories089. Auterik - Under The Moon090. Yt - In The Dark091. Ed Hodge - The Secret History092. Elliott Creed - Art Of Connection093. Arkadian - Hykosan094. Muzikalist - Bring Back The Breakbeat095. Saphileaum - Sands096. Papillon - Tete097. Ochre - Copacetia098. Bruce Grey - Hopes And Dreams099. Bodhi - Auralex100. Swing Loww - Thought And Rhythm101. Motip White - Metal102. Soul Alchemist - Datura103. Manasyt - Tales Of Ignorance104. Alex Medina - Am/Ry105. Dust Devices - Visible Imprint106. Chinosynth, 9Claws - Red Eyes107. Larmour - Technicolour Tears108. Habischman - Signal To Noise109. Nikolas Magno - Time, Effort, Person110. Kalmer - On The Edge111. Van Morph - Interativa112. Robotalco - Violent Dub113. Anselmus - Dystopia114. Wesper - Into The Great Wide Ocean115. Bar.Ba - Armonia116. Casually Here - Apex117. Jackspot - Floated118. Kim English - Treat Me Right119. Edone, Knoder - Not Human120. T Raum - Chorder121. Desert Sound Colony - Big Jason122. Willie Ninja - Hot123. North Phase - Sun Raves124. Dab Mode - Elysian125. Audio Junkies - Acid Fm126. Another Mind - Last Dimension127. Home Shell - Triangulation128. Marching Machines - Mangata129. Ralph Falcon - Break You130. Avsluta - Meditation