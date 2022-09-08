The Virtual Dreams (2022)
Тема футуристического прогрессива и захватывающих дух приключений проходит красной нитью по трекам этого сборника. Неплохая подборка музыки для того чтобы покататься на автомобиле по пустынным городским улицам в последние дни уходящего лета.
Категория: Mixed
Исполнитель: Various Artist
Название: The Virtual Dreams
Страна: World
Лейбл: NCE
Жанр музыки: Synthwave, Electronic
Дата релиза: 2022
Количество композиций: 130
Формат | Качество: MP3 | 320 kbps
Продолжительность: 11:50:10
Размер: 1610 mb (+3%)
Список композиций
001. Alan Fillip - Chilled Data
002. The Art Of Noise - Memory Loss
003. Madmoizel - Mиre
004. B.Visible - Mornings
005. Daft Punk - Daftendirekt
006. Boom Bip - Mark It
007. Mort Garson - Where Do I Go
008. Throwing Snow - Ochre
009. Martyn Walsh - Only Time Will Tell
010. µ-Ziq - Giddy All Over
011. Kino - Syrtis Major Planum
012. Japanese Telecom - Kubi
013. Plushtoi - I Want You
014. Linkwood - Candy Land
015. Grauzone - Wütendes Glas
016. Weakmassive - Icrom
017. Carl Stone - Jangara
018. Werfol - Flubber
019. Cim - Crash
020. Ronald Jenkees - Piano Wire
021. Weval - Time Goes
022. Pragma - Indoor
023. Charclod - Don't Worry
024. Idles - Progress
025. Luca Duran - Piano Diva
026. Konerytmi - Polaaritahti
027. Da Vosk Docta - Panna Cotta
028. Robotalco - Saturday Latin Jam
029. Litherland - Mirror Image
030. Mike Dean - Earthship
031. Quaid - Hyperreal
032. Subp Yao - For Ya
033. Confluence - Wrong Clocks
034. Anchorsong - Amulet
035. Nuklear Prophet - Whats Up With The Music?
036. Shy One - Candy Floss
037. Apex Shift - Pantherina
038. Twilight Ritual - Monoland
039. Cxntrast - Deep Space
040. Bt-84 - Someone Like You
041. Potй - Together
042. Navechno & Gofreeze - Peaceful Trip
043. Lake Haze - Oceanic Tales
044. Cybereign & Francois Dillinger - Carculated
045. Sub_Modu - Sighting Of The Centre
046. Mio - Grift
047. Myles Avery - Woodpecker
048. Rp Boo - Beauty Speak Of Sounds
049. Raul Matis - Digital Love Another Version
050. Manasyt - Falburn Academy
051. Marma Boog - Hotel Palais
052. Room Of Wires - Dust Map
053. Silicon Scally - Empty Subways
054. Lia Mice - I Don't Wanna Change
055. Von Riu - Oil Spill
056. Controlled Weirdness - Dream World
057. Arkle - Melancholia
058. Giuda - God Shave The Queen
059. Comtron - Speakeasy
060. Calibre - Double Bend
061. Leo Spasit - Aturgyl Breakdown
062. Ahero - Rockstar
063. Human Movement - Slim Lim
064. Pj - Can Ya Tell Me
065. Giuda - Would You Repeat?
066. Subzone - Mala Hierba Nunca Muere
067. Shagy - Loving Club
068. Kim Cosmik - Night Flight
069. The Thousand Order - All Zeros
070. Little By Little - Concrete
071. Baile & Haulm - Knows No End
072. D-M-S - Love Overdose
073. Sylph - Medusa
074. Raxon - Outworld
075. Byron Stingily - You Make Me Feel Mighty Real
076. Arad Feat. Nina Hynes - Licking Stamps
077. Polisen - Acrylic
078. Para One - Ars Nova
079. Look Out - Let Your Body Go
080. 96 Back - Hopertrope
081. Jack Fresia - Not Going
082. Galaxy Lane - Mystery
083. Casper Cole - Remedy
084. Eversines - Solvation
085. Mtf - Slow Frying Fish
086. Sonic Union - Atomic
087. Oss - Wow Picasso!
088. Cyberwalker - Unknown Memories
089. Auterik - Under The Moon
090. Yt - In The Dark
091. Ed Hodge - The Secret History
092. Elliott Creed - Art Of Connection
093. Arkadian - Hykosan
094. Muzikalist - Bring Back The Breakbeat
095. Saphileaum - Sands
096. Papillon - Tete
097. Ochre - Copacetia
098. Bruce Grey - Hopes And Dreams
099. Bodhi - Auralex
100. Swing Loww - Thought And Rhythm
101. Motip White - Metal
102. Soul Alchemist - Datura
103. Manasyt - Tales Of Ignorance
104. Alex Medina - Am/Ry
105. Dust Devices - Visible Imprint
106. Chinosynth, 9Claws - Red Eyes
107. Larmour - Technicolour Tears
108. Habischman - Signal To Noise
109. Nikolas Magno - Time, Effort, Person
110. Kalmer - On The Edge
111. Van Morph - Interativa
112. Robotalco - Violent Dub
113. Anselmus - Dystopia
114. Wesper - Into The Great Wide Ocean
115. Bar.Ba - Armonia
116. Casually Here - Apex
117. Jackspot - Floated
118. Kim English - Treat Me Right
119. Edone, Knoder - Not Human
120. T Raum - Chorder
121. Desert Sound Colony - Big Jason
122. Willie Ninja - Hot
123. North Phase - Sun Raves
124. Dab Mode - Elysian
125. Audio Junkies - Acid Fm
126. Another Mind - Last Dimension
127. Home Shell - Triangulation
128. Marching Machines - Mangata
129. Ralph Falcon - Break You
130. Avsluta - Meditation
