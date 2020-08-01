Make money installing and using Brave Browser

Отправлено Сегодня, 14:35

Brave Browser is the latest browser to use if you want to make money with your computer. It takes only the user to install the browser and surf online to get rewarded. This rewards are in BAT which is Brave own cryptocurrency that replace default ads with Brave Ads and pay both the webmaster and the user.

BAT stands for Basic Attention Token and basically the name says it all, it rewards users for their attention and webmasters for their space. Additionally the user can directly donate to a webmaster.

To withdraw your bat to cash is easy, simply collect those bat coins and automatically it will be available on your UpHold account at the begining of the month. From your UpHold account you can spend on Brave, convert to bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency or deposit in your bank account.

Download Brave Browser