Brave Browser and recent technologies (Blockchain, TOR, Torrents, Mone

Blockchain

Brave Browser is a blockchain powered browser, it uses a technology called Basic Attention Token which is virtual money that you can use to reward webmasters and users directly. The advantage of this Basic Attention Token is the decentralized blockchain that covers when you are low and when you are high.

TOR

A recent technology is the possibility of opening TOR addresses directly in a privacy protected window. Yes, you can open .ONION addresses without requiring to open Tor Browser. Brave browser can take the job of Tor Browser and offer the same quality and experience while surfing in the deep or dark web completly protected.

Torrents

Another technology that is very popular is torrents. Brave browser comes with a Torrent client inbuild which means the user doesn't need a third party program like uTorrent or BiTorrent.

Money

Something that is been used regulary is the ability to make money with Brave Browser by viewing Brave Ads. For this to work a user just need to find websites with Brave Ads installed and you are ready to collect. Surf as many sites as you want and click on those notifications to collect BAT.

BAT - Basic Attention Token Exchangers

Everything you do inside Brave Browser you can be paid in BAT and is possible to keep in a wallet or exchange BAT to any currency. Now is possible to convert BAT to some currencies inside your account but if you want to save money you can use a external exchanger like BestChange.

BestChange - ( https://www.bestchange.com/?p=936130 ) is a online exchange service that let you convert from any coin or digital asset to any form of payment. To use just select BAT and the currency you want to exchange, visit the exchanger, deposit and wait a few seconds for the convertion to happen.

Now that you have see the awesomeness of Brave Browser, install now...

