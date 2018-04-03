Отключен JavaScript У вас отключен JavaScript. Некоторые возможности системы не будут работать. Пожалуйста, включите JavaScript для получения доступа ко всем функциям.



Professional Track & Field Comes Back to Atlanta on Friday

Обычный Отправлено Сегодня, 06:58 Atlanta Grand Prix to provide opportunity for fans to meet Olympic athletesPress ReleaseATLANTA, GA — Olympic athletes and medalists such as Ashton Eaton, Lolo Jones, Reese Hoffa, and Queen Harrison will compete in the only Track and Field event of its kind in Atlanta on May 17, 2013 at 7 p.m. Hosted by Doyle Management Group and USA Track & Field-Georgia, the Atlanta Grand Prix will take place at Greater Atlanta Christian School and will provide an opportunity for fans to interact with Olympic athletes and medalists.While many competitive road races have been held in the Atlanta area in the past, a professional track meet has not taken place in the city or surrounding areas in almost 20 years. In addition to Olympic athletes and medalists, high school track athletes will have the chance to compete in the meet by invitation only.Meet Director Paul Doyle is excited about bringing the sport back to a city so rich with running history.“This will be an exciting event and something the entire Atlanta community can embrace.” Doyle says, “Atlanta has been without a world-class track meet for quite some time and this was the perfect chance to bring one back to the city.”Admission is free and donations can be made at the entrance to support the Boston Marathon bombing victims as well as the Track and Field Athletes Association. The TFAA was formed to support the rights and interests of professional track and field athletes. It represents the collective interests of the elite, professional athletes that make the sport viable.Men’s events will include 100m, 400m, 400m hurdles, Long Jump, Shot Put and 4x100m relay. Women’s events will include 100m, 400m, 100m hurdles, 400m hurdles, High Jump and Shot Put. A high school boys 1 mile, 4x100m relay, and 4x400m relay will take place, as well as high school girls 200m and 4x400m relay.The official sponsor of the Atlanta Grand Prix is the USA Track & Field Foundation and its Run With US! program. The Foundation supports the development of emerging elite athletes while fostering integration within the broader track and field community, as well as facilitating the physical, educational, social and character development of youth track & field athletes, helping them to mature and succeed in adult life. To find more information about the Atlanta Grand Prix, visit www.atl-grand-prix.com.###About Doyle Management GroupDoyle Management Group currently represents 60 international track & field athletes from 16 different nationalities. Of the 60 athletes, there are 44 major championship qualifiers (Olympic Games, World Championships, World Indoor Championships), 31 major championship finalists, 19 major championship medalists, 11 World Champions, six Olympic Gold Medalists, and three World Record Holders. Doyle Management Group had more medalists than any other management team at both the 2008 Olympic Games and 2009 World Outdoor Championships. Thirty-four DMG athletes competed at the 2012 Olympic Games, nine of which medaled. To learn more about Doyle Management Group please visit www.doylemanagement.com.About USA Track & Field- GeorgiaUSA Track & Field- Georgia is a volunteer-driven, non-profit organization with over 3,600 members, 117 Youth and Adult clubs, and over 170 certified officials. Their mission is to further the sport of track and field by providing quality competition for youth, open and master athletes, from grassroots to the Olympic Games. They serve the sport by establishing grassroots programs such as Junior Olympics, developing and selecting national teams to represent the United States, promoting training and competition programs for men and women, boys and girls, providing Coaches Education programs, establishing and enforcing the rules of competition, and certifying officials, race courses and validating records. To learn more about USA Track & Field-Georgia please visit http://www.usatfga.org.Like LetsRun.com on Facebook!

